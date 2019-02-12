East Devon green recyclers strike gold

Devon county councillor Andrea Davis, winners Patricia and Richard Wells, Devon’s Top Attractions’ Anne Blackham and a Red Squirrel. Picture DCC Archant

Couple win a ticket to 43 of the county’s top attractions

Retired Upottery couple Patricia and Richard Wells have won a free family ‘Golden’ ticket to 43 of the county’s top attractions following a Recycle Devon prize draw.

All the contest entrants had to do was click onto Recycle Devon’s website and pledge to recycle and reuse over Christmas.

The website not only gives detailed information on what people can put in their recycling bins, it gives handy tips on what to do with unwanted items and waste food.

Nearly 1,600 people registered their details which automatically entered them into the prize draw to win the Golden Ticket worth over £2,000.

The prize was presented to Patsy and Richard at Wildwood Escot by Councillor Andrea Davis, the chairman of the Devon Authority’s strategic waste committee (DASWC) and chairman of Devon’s Top Attractions, Dick Wood.

Patricia said: “We have always been a family of carers for the planet and pick litter up from the lanes around our village

“This came as a completely unexpected yet very pleasant surprise. This Golden Ticket will make us take time out from our busy lives, to get to know our County more thoroughly and treat our grandchildren.”

Cllr Davis said: “Congratulations to Patricia and Richard, two keen recyclers who can now look forward to enjoying their days out. I encourage residents to click onto the Recycle Devon website, a fantastic resource which tells you what you need to know about recycling and reuse in Devon.”

Mr Wood said: “We are very happy to help encourage Devon residents to reuse and recycle and fully support the ‘Don’t let Devon go to Waste’ message. We hope that Patricia and Richard enjoy their 43 days out.”

* Recycle Devon is a countywide waste communications campaign which represents a partnership of ten authorities across the county, including Devon County Council, eight district authorities and Torbay Council.

