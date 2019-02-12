Advanced search

Pair rescued after being cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 February 2019

A Lyme lifeboat crew member comes ashore to help two teachers cut off by the tide near Charmouth. Picture Mike Haines

Coastguards step up their warnings to beach walkers

The Coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Charmouth. Picture Seb CopeThe Coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Charmouth. Picture Seb Cope

Coastguards and RNLI chiefs are warning coastal walkers to check the tide times after another pair had to be rescued near Charmouth yesterday (Tuesday, February 19).

Lyme Regis lifeboat was launched at 5.15pm following reports of people stranded by the incoming sea east of the village.

A crew member swam ashore to help the pair who had been attempting to walk in the shale mud landslides below the cliffs between Charmouth and Golden Cap.

He remained with them until the coastguard rescue helicopter arrived and winched them aboard before taking them to a landing site in Charmouth, set up by the local coastguard teams.

The two people rescued were teachers, from West London, visiting the area for the day.

One said: “We are so grateful to everyone involved with rescuing us today and we’re ever so sorry for the inconvenience.”

This was the second emergency call answered by the Lyme Regis RNLI volunteers to assist with people cut off by the tide in the past three days.

Nick Marks, lifeboat operations manager said: “We would encourage any visitor to the area to check tide times before walking along the beach, either at Lyme Regis Tourist Information Centre or Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre.

“This half term week the local area is experiencing very high tides, so it is very important to check.”

If you see anyone in trouble in the sea, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

