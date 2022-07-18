Axminster medical duo taking a dive for Devon freewheelers

Jessica Frances and Rachel Hill work at Axminister Medical Practice and are taking part on in a skydive to raise money for the Devon Freewheelers. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers.

Staff members from Axminster Medical Practice are gearing up to jump from an airplane and skydive to raise money for the Devon Freewheelers charity.

First-time skydiver Jessica Frances and colleague Rachel Hill have set up a JustGiving page and hope to raise £1,000 for the blood bikes charity.

Jessica and dispensary supervisor Rachel, who both work at the Axminster Medical Practice, are keen to highlight the work of the Devon Freewheelers.

Weather permitting, the healthcare professionals will tandem skydive on Sunday, August 7, from Dunkeswell Airfield.

Jessica and Rachel landed on the idea of a joint fundraiser after plans to organise a staff get-together escalated into an aerial adventure.

Jessica said: “We were talking about organising a staff party and waffles, not doing a sky dive.

“We wanted to do something different. I am a bit of an adrenalin junkie myself. We tried to convince other people to have a go but it didn’t work.

“I have been putting it to the back of my mind - and then before I go to sleep, I think ‘what am I doing? I am planning to jump out of a plane.

“I have never done a skydive before. Rachel has. She spoke a lot about it and I thought I would give it a go.”

Mum-of-three Rachel Hill, aged 34, from Kilmington, said: “I did it before and I really enjoyed it.

“I am literally the wimpiest person. My other half is an adrenalin junkie and booked it in for me. I probably didn’t sleep for about a fortnight beforehand.

“When I did it, it was amazing. It is a good feeling when you get down. When you fall, and the parachute goes up you are just floating around. It’s so serene and quiet in the air. Last time I came down and I wanted to go up and do it again.”

The Devon Freewheelers is made up of volunteer riders and drivers, call handlers and more to deliver blood, medical samples for testing, plus medication and patient notes around the UK.

See Rachel and Jessica’s JustGiving page here - AMP Dispensary skydive fundraising for Devon Freewheelers on JustGiving



