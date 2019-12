Lyme Lifeboat called to help two people 'in trouble'

Lyme Regis lifeboat in action. Pcture RNLI Archant

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat was launched yesterday morning (Sunday, December 22) following reports of two people in difficulties in the water off Charmouth east beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The volunteer crew launched at 8.58am but the alert was called off three minutes later when it was learned that both people had reached the shore safely.