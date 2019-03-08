Advanced search

Seaton charity shop volunteers retire

PUBLISHED: 14:08 30 September 2019

Doreen Horroll, Louisa Clarke, shop manager, and Audrey Feakes. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Archant

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends has said farewell to two of its charity shop volunteers.

Audrey Feakes and Doreen Horroll have served in the Fore Street store for the past 16 years.

Shop manager Louisa Clarke, said: "I will miss Audrey and Doreen's cheerful banter and their ability to charm all the customers.

"I wish then both a happy retirement."

League manager Lycia Moore said: "The League relies so much on our volunteers to help with all aspects of running our two shops, and it is with great sadness that we said goodbye to two of our long-standing volunteers."

"I had the pleasure of working with Audrey and Doreen for several years at our charity shop next to Akermans.

"Known as the Thursday afternoon ladies, Doreen would often bring in homemade cake for us to enjoy with our afternoon tea, just the energy we needed to get through all the work -something I have missed since changing my role within the League."

The League thanked the two volunteers with a farewell lunch and flowers.

The League is always looking for volunteers to help in either of its shops or on its fundraising team - raising much needed funds to support Seaton Hospital and to fund the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

For more information contact Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net

