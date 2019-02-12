‘Marshwood Marathon Mums’ to run for charity

Shelley and Marie hope to raise £2,200 each for the NSPCC by completing the London Marathon

Even the recent snowy weather did not put the brakes on a tough training schedule for two West Dorset mums planning to run a marathon for charity.

Marshwood CE Primary Academy teacher Shelley Strawbridge and Whitchurch Pre-School Leader Marie Winnett are getting in good shape to take part in this year’s Virgin London Marathon, on April 28.

Both Shelley and Marie are running in aid of children’s charity the NSPCC and they have set themselves a fundraising target of £2,200 each.

In order to help them raise these funds a series of events have been organised at the Marshwood school including a cake sale, film night and a sponsored run involving all the children and families, so that everyone can get behind the pair dubbed – ‘the Marshwood Marathon Mums’.

Now Shelley, Marie and the NSPCC are urging people to support the cause. They have set up a Just Giving page where anyone can make a donation via the link: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MarshwoodMummies