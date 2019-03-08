Advanced search

Book signing by 'Pam the Jam' to be staged in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 November 2019

The Town Mill in Lyme Regis. Picture: contributed

The Town Mill in Lyme Regis. Picture: contributed

Peter Wiles

A cook will be holding a book signing in Lyme Regis this weekend.

Pam Corbin is at The Courtyard Galley, in the Town Mill, on November 16 and will be signing copies of Pam the Jam: The Book of Preserves.

The signing forms part of the Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society's 90th anniversary celebrations, of which Pam is president.

Pam's career in the food business began over 30 years ago when she owned Thursday Cottage, a small artisanal business producing jams, marmalades and fruit curds. Her book is the culmination of her years of experience, distilled into more than 100 tried-and-tested recipes

Pam has for a number of years worked with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, having appeared in several of the River Cottage TV series, written the best-selling River Cottage handbooks Preserves and Cakes, and contributed to the River Cottage A-Z Ingredients directory.

