Panta Rei brings dance show to house in Awliscombe

Panta Rei perform dance in people's homes. Picture: Simen Dieserud Thornquist Simen Dieserud Thornquist

A dance performance in a house is the unusual offering in Awliscombe on Saturday, October 19.

The production will be by the Norwegian Panta Rei Dance Theatre, who are known for making their performances accessible to a wide range of audiences, using a variety of locations.

The show is called What We Do Not See/Silence and features four dancers and a musician. It explores the contrast between the hustle and bustle of people's daily lives, and the thoughts and feelings that arise when they take some time out for peace and quiet in their own surroundings.

It will be performed at The Old Rectory Studio, Awliscombe.

There are two programmes available. The first, during the afternoon, includes a dance workshop for people aged 12 to 21, followed by the performance. Participants will experience working with a top international dance company, finding out how they create dance theatre, and receiving insights into being a performer. All tutors and performers have DBS checks. The workshop starts at 4pm, then after a break and refreshments there will be a performance of What We Do Not See/Silence in the house, including live music, followed by a further chance to chat with the performers.

In the evening, there is a lasagne supper and drinks, followed by the performance. Again, this includes live music afterwards and the chance to chat with the performers, ending at around 9.30pm.

Tickets for the afternoon workshop and performance are £12; accompanying adults can come to the performance for £10.

The evening supper, drinks and show costs £15 for adults or £13 for children.

Both can be booked by phone on 01404 45145, email martin@creativebeings.uk or online at www.creativebeings.co.uk

The event has been brought to Awliscombe by the Villages In Action project and is hosted by Creative Beings CIC, a local social enterprise.

Villages in Action is a rural touring scheme that aims to bring high-quality professional arts events to rural communities in Devon, working with local volunteers.It is funded by Arts Council England. Theatre, dance, circus, poetry and music are performed in village halls, churches and other locations that bring the arts into the centre of the community.