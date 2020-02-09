Pantomime returns to Honiton with Dick Whittington at The Beehive

Some of the cast for Honiton Community Theatre Company's production of Dick Whittington. Picture: HCTC Archant

Honiton Community Theatre Company will be performing Dick Whittington at The Beehive

Following the sell-out success of Cinderella last year, Honiton Community Theatre Company will be back at The Beehive with one of the oldest (600 years) and most loved pantomimes of all time.

The group will be staging Dick Whittington and has already sold out tickets to its matinee performance.

This traditional pantomime story by Gail Lowe follows the adventures of Dick and his friends as they travel from London to Morocco.

Alderman Fitwarren and his motley crew are sailing for Morocco when King Rat manages to sink the ship on the shores of the Sultan's private beach.

There follows a misguided escape attempt by our heroes culminating in an exciting showdown in King Rat's Lair.

It's a fun-filled panto from start to finish: a cat, a camel and lots of laughs.

The cast have been working under the direction of Shaun Bonetta, with musical direction from Ian Crew and choreography by Sarah Pottinger.

The show runs from Tuesday, February 18 to Saturday, February 21, at 7pm. Tickets for the matinee have sold out.

For ticket details, contact The Beehive on 01404 384050 or visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk