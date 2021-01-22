News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Parent+ Support Hub receives special thanks from Co-op

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:15 AM January 22, 2021   
Hub Director Sarah-Lou Glover collects the Christmas hamper from Honiton's Tesco store

Hub Director Sarah-Lou Glover collects the Christmas hamper from Honiton's Co-op store - Credit: Sarah-Lou Glover

The Parent+ Support Hub, based in Honiton, would like to thank the town’s Co-op supermarket after it awarded the hub a Christmas Hamper to say ‘thanks for making a difference’ in the community. 

The support hub offers peer support, via Zoom during the pandemic, to struggling parents across East Devon as well signposting individuals to relevant services where possible. 

The hub, which is manned by 14 volunteers, would also like to thank Recovery Devon, Honiton Health Matters, The Honiton Wine Bar, Alan Rowe Barbers, The Birdsnest, The Hospice and League of Friends, Devon County Council, The Norman Trust, Richard Marker, The Combe Farm Shop, East Devon Sing and Sign, The Lacemaker Café  and The Community Church for venues and TRIP for providing landline service. 

Hub Director, Sarah-Lou, said: “This group has truly been built for the community by the community and I am so grateful to everyone who has supported my vision of being able to support those who care for children, family, friends and colleagues with mental health issues.” 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amateur Axminster mountaineers get ready to 'cast some light' on Snowdon

Joseph Bulmer

person

Liz Pole: Whitford celebrates new ultrafast broadband 

Community and Business Columnist Liz Pole

Logo Icon

Celebs urged to lead by example and stay away from Devon

Joseph Bulmer

person

'Think twice' before leaving home asks Devon health chief

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus