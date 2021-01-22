Published: 10:15 AM January 22, 2021

The Parent+ Support Hub, based in Honiton, would like to thank the town’s Co-op supermarket after it awarded the hub a Christmas Hamper to say ‘thanks for making a difference’ in the community.

The support hub offers peer support, via Zoom during the pandemic, to struggling parents across East Devon as well signposting individuals to relevant services where possible.

The hub, which is manned by 14 volunteers, would also like to thank Recovery Devon, Honiton Health Matters, The Honiton Wine Bar, Alan Rowe Barbers, The Birdsnest, The Hospice and League of Friends, Devon County Council, The Norman Trust, Richard Marker, The Combe Farm Shop, East Devon Sing and Sign, The Lacemaker Café and The Community Church for venues and TRIP for providing landline service.

Hub Director, Sarah-Lou, said: “This group has truly been built for the community by the community and I am so grateful to everyone who has supported my vision of being able to support those who care for children, family, friends and colleagues with mental health issues.”