Lyme Regis residents’ parking permits remain valid for another year

Woodmead Halls car park at Lyme Regis where parking permits will remain valid for another year. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Concessionary parking permits for Lyme Regis residents will be rolled over for another year.

The town council issues them free to local people to park in Monmouth Beach, Cabanya and Woodmead car parks at various times of the year.

The annual permit is usually renewed each November but due to the temporary closure of the council offices, the permits will remain valid for another 12 months.

Anyone who doesn’t currently have a permit or has changed their vehicle can obtain a new permit by contacting the council.

Residents must provide proof of their Lyme Regis address, such as a council tax bill, and the vehicle’s registration document to show it is registered to the same address.

Households can obtain multiple permits, providing each vehicle is registered to the address.

To obtain a new permit, please email the required documents to enquiries@lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk

and permits will be posted out.

Anyone who is unable to email documents can call the office on 01297 445175 to make other arrangements.

The concessionary permits allow residents to park for free in Monmouth Beach, Cabanya and Woodmead car parks from November 1 2020 until April 8 2021.

From April 9 until October 31 2021, permit holders can park for free in the same car parks between 6pm and 9pm.

The permits also allow ‘shoppers parking’ at Woodmead car park during the summer between 8am and 10.30am and 4pm and 6pm each day.

** * Lyme Regis Town Council offices recently closed in line with the government’s latest Covid guidance. The Guildhall offices in Church Street will not be open to the public, but staff will be working from home to continue delivering local services.

The closure comes following the government announcement on September 22 that people in England should work from home if they can, to reduce social mixing and slow the spread of the virus.

Council services can be accessed online at http://www.lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk

www.lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk by calling 01297 445175 or email enquiries@lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk