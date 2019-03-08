Part of old Seaton Woolworths store could become day centre and cafe

A section of Seaton's former Woolworths store could be transformed into a 'hub' for elderly and vulnerable adults to meet and socialise in safety.

Plans submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC) envisage the creation of a day centre comprising a café and office space at Unit A, Marine Place.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: "The vision is to assist and enable elderly and vulnerable adults to remain living in their own homes for as long as possible, rather than in residential or nursing homes, and is a reflection of wider social care policy locally and nationally.

"However, this can lead to social isolation and this application is primarily to establish a hub to provide a safe environment which individuals can visit during the day to enjoy the company of others in the café and/ or activities."

The hub would be open to members of the public, with the site primarily being used as a café.