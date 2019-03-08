Napoli debris found in beach clean

Wreckage from the giant container ship is stil being washed up at Beer 12 years after she broke up

Wreckage from the giant container ship MSC Napoli, which was ran aground at Branscombe in 2007, was amongst debris found in a beach clean at Beer on Sunday (April 7).

A team of more than 45 volunteers also removed pieces of a BMW car along with rubber and plastic waste.

Part of a nationwide tidy-up, the event was organised by Beer village manager Karin Frewin in conjunction with Axminster-based water technology provider Xylem.

It was supported by local organisations including the village heritage Group, Beer Coastal Community Team, Beer Scouts, and Surfers Against Sewage.

Mrs Frewin said: “We had a great turn out and I would like to thank Xylem and EDDC who let us borrow litter picking equipment for the morning.

“It’s great to see local business actively supporting the village. We also had great support from local community group members who collected a lot of rubbish - which is quite unusual for Beer Beach. Everyone’s enthusiasm was great and helped create a superb community event.”

Julie Burke, Xylem’s tendering manager said: “Xylem Water Solutions is working hard to encourage their employees to get involved in volunteer activities that assist, encourage and educate everyone in protecting our environment.

“Working alongside community groups enables us to build strong positive networks that sees great initiatives such as the beach clean and hopefully further projects in the future.”

The beach clean is part of a series of activities planned for Beer this year as part of a campaign to invigorate the village for 2019.

The beach is one of Beer’s major attractions and is regularly cleaned by volunteers. Litter pickers are available throughout the year at the Fine Foundation Centre.

• The 62,000 tonne Napoli was badly damaged in a storm in the English Channel on January 18 2007 and started taking in water through a hole in its side. She was later beached at Branscombe. Motorbikes, pet food, wine barrels and anti-wrinkle cream were among the varied items that washed up on the shore - drawing hundreds of scavengers to the area. The beach was eventually closed by police after the roads leading to it became clogged with visitors.

