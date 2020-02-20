War veteran celebrates 108th birthday at Seaton

Joe Daniels takes the salute on is 108th birthday from Corporal Luke Baines from his old regiment - the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

A card from The Queen and a bottle of his favourite sherry were amongst the many highlights at Joe Daniels' 108th birthday party yesterday (Wednesday, February 19).

Joe Daniels is presented with his 108th birthday card from The Queen by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon Lt Gen Sir Andrew Ridgway and his wife Lady Ridgway. Picture: Chris Carson Joe Daniels is presented with his 108th birthday card from The Queen by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon Lt Gen Sir Andrew Ridgway and his wife Lady Ridgway. Picture: Chris Carson

Formerly of Lymebourne Park, in Sidmouth, the war veteran now lives at Netherhayes Care Home, in Seaton, where he is easily its oldest resident.

Representatives of his old regiment - the Royal Corps of Signals - and officials from the Royal British Legion were amongst the guests at the celebrations.

A card from the Queen was presented to him by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon Lt Gen Sir Andrew Ridgway.

He said Her Majesty sent him her best wishes - and hoped to send him another birthday card next year.

Cpl Luke Baines, representing The Royal Corps of Signals, presented him with a bottle of his favourite sherry on behalf of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Mr Daniels, who also likes the occasional glass of Scotch, said the key to a long life was all things in moderation.

Amongst the party guests was Dave O'Connor, an active Sidmouth RBL branch member.

He said: "Joe was born in London 1912 and can still remember it being bombed - he can still remember that and the destruction it caused.

"Joe can recall a time when a bomb fell through the roof of his family's shop, which did not explode and was put in a wheelbarrow and taken away.

"In the second World War Joe was exempt from being called up for national service because he was working in telecommunications. Later he joined the Royal Corps of Signals and served in North Africa and Europe.

"Upon moving to Sidmouth he became a member of the town's Royal British Legion Branch.

"His mind is very active - he remembers everything, and he's such a character."