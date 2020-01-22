Advanced search

Colyton celebrates as fire station saved from closure

PUBLISHED: 11:59 23 January 2020

Colyton residents with East Devon District councillor Iani Chubb (second right) celebrate victory in their battle to save the town’s fire station. Picture: Lisa Watson

Colyton residents with East Devon District councillor Iani Chubb (second right) celebrate victory in their battle to save the town's fire station. Picture: Lisa Watson

Colyton residents have been celebrating their successful campaign to save the town's fire station.

Campaigners have won their battle to save Colyton fire station. Picture: Chris CarsonCampaigners have won their battle to save Colyton fire station. Picture: Chris Carson

They joined members of the crew for a party at the Kingfisher Inn, last week.

The retained firefighters organised the event to say a big thank you for the support they received during the public consultation over the future of the station.

Colyton was one of several fire station earmarked for closure under proposals by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to reorganise the way it operates across the two counties.

But following massive local protests fire chiefs announced last month that it would remain open - at least for the time being but would be 'monitored in the future'.

Station manager Tracy Trelease said: "Many people aired their views, petitions were signed and consultation questionnaires filled out.

"The result was very positive, with the station now staying open. So a big thank you to the people of Colyton and the surrounding villages from the Colyton crew.

