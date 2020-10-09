Past in pictures: making the news a decade ago
PUBLISHED: 18:09 10 October 2020
This week we take a look back through the Herald archives to see what was making the news ten years ago.
Autumn is now here and children up and down the country would usually be collecting pumpkins, home-grown marrows and an assortment of other vegetables for their schools’ harvest festival.
Honiton Primary School was no exception to this tradition as the pupils brought to school their goods.
On Sunday, October 10, 2010, Girl Guides and Brownies joined in with the seasonal tradition and marched to a harvest service at Honiton Baptist Church, their arms laden with fresh produce.
Meanwhile, Army Cadets were joined by Honiton’s mayor, councillor David Foster, in a team effort to give Honiton’s war memorial a good clean.
Also in the news was that Honiton and District Lions club presented Karla Hodson with a £15 W H Smith voucher for her winning vision of peace poster entry.
