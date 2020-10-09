Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:09 10 October 2020

Honiton Lion Ronald Webb presents the vision of peace art competition winner Karla Hodson with her certificate. Linda Issacson also presented Karla with a voucher for WH Smith. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Lion Ronald Webb presents the vision of peace art competition winner Karla Hodson with her certificate. Linda Issacson also presented Karla with a voucher for WH Smith. Picture: Terry Ife

This week we take a look back through the Herald archives to see what was making the news ten years ago.

Honiton Primary School pupils held a harvest festival at their school on Friday. Pictured are some children from year one. Picture: Simon HornHoniton Primary School pupils held a harvest festival at their school on Friday. Pictured are some children from year one. Picture: Simon Horn

Autumn is now here and children up and down the country would usually be collecting pumpkins, home-grown marrows and an assortment of other vegetables for their schools’ harvest festival.

Honiton war memorial clean by the cadets with david Foster helping them out who had suggested the idea to the town council. Picture: Alex WaltonHoniton war memorial clean by the cadets with david Foster helping them out who had suggested the idea to the town council. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton Primary School was no exception to this tradition as the pupils brought to school their goods.

On Sunday, October 10, 2010, Girl Guides and Brownies joined in with the seasonal tradition and marched to a harvest service at Honiton Baptist Church, their arms laden with fresh produce.

Three Honiton youngsters were given a special 'thank you' for their help improving the Glen by the Honiton Town Council this week. Two of the girls Sapphire Jones and Tanya Muggeridge are pictured with mayor Peter Fleming and councillor Alf Boom at the presentations. Picture: Simon HornThree Honiton youngsters were given a special 'thank you' for their help improving the Glen by the Honiton Town Council this week. Two of the girls Sapphire Jones and Tanya Muggeridge are pictured with mayor Peter Fleming and councillor Alf Boom at the presentations. Picture: Simon Horn

Meanwhile, Army Cadets were joined by Honiton’s mayor, councillor David Foster, in a team effort to give Honiton’s war memorial a good clean.

Also in the news was that Honiton and District Lions club presented Karla Hodson with a £15 W H Smith voucher for her winning vision of peace poster entry.

Honiton Girl Guides harvest march from Lace Walk car park to the Baptist church. Picture: Alex WaltonHoniton Girl Guides harvest march from Lace Walk car park to the Baptist church. Picture: Alex Walton

