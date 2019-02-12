Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

PUBLISHED: 08:01 25 February 2019

The late Pat Day.

The late Pat Day.

Archant

Pat Day dedicated her life to serving many worthy causes

Heartfelt thanks for the life of an East Devon woman whose services to the community of Uplyme and district were without parallel were paid at a service on Friday (February 22).

In glowing tributes at a packed parish church, the Rev Jeremy White said Pat Day, who died aged 91, was a servant of the people.

“Pat always said ‘Yes’ when someone was in need,” he said. “She didn’t know how to say ’No.’ She believed in people.”

The attendance of so many at the service was indicative of the esteem in which she was held, he continued.

Mrs Day, an inspirational champion for all who sought the common good, was born in Cardiff where she was prominent with the WRVS.

She retired to Uplyme with her husband Fred in 1980 when the couple quickly became ingratiated in the life of the community.

Fred, a former chief engineer with BP, served as honorary secretary of Lyme Regis RNL1 for seven years and it was no surprise when Pat became fully involved in managing the station’s gift shop for around 20 years, helping it to become one of the most successful in the country.

She was a lady of boundless energy, becoming president of the now disbanded Uplyme Branch of the Royal British Legion and a diligent transport committee member of Uplyme Help scheme - a body set up to support needy members of the village.

Pat also served as a member of Uplyme United charities and was extremely active in many other unofficial activities for the benefit of good causes, including fundraising and arranging coach outings to places of interest and theatre productions for senior citizens.

As well as a lasting legacy of dedicated service, she leaves endearing memories of her good humour, sense of fair play, love of her family and great courage in coping with a terminal illness during her final months.

Pat is survived by Fred, her husband for 68 years, with whom she voyaged to many parts of the world during his service at sea. She also leaves two sons, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Goalkeeper Donnan stars as Millwey Rise are edged out at Winkleigh

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon green recyclers strike gold

Devon county councillor Andrea Davis, winners Patricia and Richard Wells, Devon’s Top Attractions’ Anne Blackham and a Red Squirrel. Picture DCC

Are women really more patient than men?

SONY DSC

Honiton gymnasts impress at high level grading competition

Honiton gymnasts (l to r) Oliver Love and Dan Slator - bronze medals at the Bristol Grades competition. Picture HGC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

Officers are on the scene of an incident on the A11 Photo: James Bass.

Guns, safes and jewellery - the fascinating finds made by Norfolk’s magnet fishermen

The Dippy Detectorists, Matthew Leggett, left, and Matthew Miller, with a lantern they found as they fish with a magnet in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Feniton U18s stay top thanks to five-star show over Totnes and Dartington

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Town Band looking for new players

Young Lyme Regis Town Band members (l to r) Jonathan, Orlando, Joshua and Enzo. Picture: Gilly Warr.

Ottery St Mary-based trainer retains Devon National title as Dawson City triumphs again

Dawson City in action. Picture EXETER RACECOURSE

Goalkeeper Donnan stars as Millwey Rise are edged out at Winkleigh

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists