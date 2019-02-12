Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day. Archant

Pat Day dedicated her life to serving many worthy causes

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heartfelt thanks for the life of an East Devon woman whose services to the community of Uplyme and district were without parallel were paid at a service on Friday (February 22).

In glowing tributes at a packed parish church, the Rev Jeremy White said Pat Day, who died aged 91, was a servant of the people.

“Pat always said ‘Yes’ when someone was in need,” he said. “She didn’t know how to say ’No.’ She believed in people.”

The attendance of so many at the service was indicative of the esteem in which she was held, he continued.

Mrs Day, an inspirational champion for all who sought the common good, was born in Cardiff where she was prominent with the WRVS.

She retired to Uplyme with her husband Fred in 1980 when the couple quickly became ingratiated in the life of the community.

Fred, a former chief engineer with BP, served as honorary secretary of Lyme Regis RNL1 for seven years and it was no surprise when Pat became fully involved in managing the station’s gift shop for around 20 years, helping it to become one of the most successful in the country.

She was a lady of boundless energy, becoming president of the now disbanded Uplyme Branch of the Royal British Legion and a diligent transport committee member of Uplyme Help scheme - a body set up to support needy members of the village.

Pat also served as a member of Uplyme United charities and was extremely active in many other unofficial activities for the benefit of good causes, including fundraising and arranging coach outings to places of interest and theatre productions for senior citizens.

As well as a lasting legacy of dedicated service, she leaves endearing memories of her good humour, sense of fair play, love of her family and great courage in coping with a terminal illness during her final months.

Pat is survived by Fred, her husband for 68 years, with whom she voyaged to many parts of the world during his service at sea. She also leaves two sons, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.