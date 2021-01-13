Patients asked to stay away from Honiton Surgery

Published: 11:00 AM January 13, 2021

Honiton Surgery is asking patients to stay away as the practice is struggling with staffing issues and is undertaking a deep clean.

Patients are also being asked to only call the practice if they have an ‘urgent medical issue’.

People planning to ring the surgery with chest pain complaints are advised to call 999 instead.

A spokesperson for the surgery, Sean Corbett, said: “We apologise for this inconvenience but due to the practice being deep cleaned and significant levels of staff absence we cannot see patients on the premises until further notice. We want to thank you for your patience at this challenging time

“We have limited telephone access during this time so we ask that you only call the practice if you have an urgent medical issue

“You will be triaged by a GP in the usual way, by telephone and if you need to have a face to face the GP will give you relevant instructions. If you have chest pains, or you feel your medical situation is life threatening, then dial 999. Thank you.”

The surgery, on Marlpits Lane, also issued information on the Covid-19 vaccine at the end of last month.

“You may have heard through national media reports that GPs have started COVID-19 vaccinations of priority groups (over 80s). Please note NHS staff will contact patients who have been identified as priority to be offered the vaccine first.

“Please do not contact the hospital or your GP, but please do continue to adhere to the Hands, Face, Space measures that are helping us limit the transmission of the virus.”

COVID-19 Vaccinations for the first wave of Honiton patients started at Exmouth vaccination centre in mid-December.

Unfortunately, appointments for a second dose of the Covid vaccine on Jan 11 had to be cancelled, affected patients are being contacted.