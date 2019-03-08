Advanced search

An Afternoon with Paul Atterbury in aid of Seaton Library

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 November 2019

Antiques and railways expert Paul Atterbury.

Archant

The writer, broadcaster and antiques expert Paul Atterbury will be appearing at Seaton Gateway on Monday, November 11.

It is a special event hosted by the Friends of Seaton Library, to raise money for the library service.

Mr Atterbury is probably best known as a presenter on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow.

He specialises in the art, architecture, design and decorative arts of the 19th and 20th centuries, and has a passion for collecting memorabilia.

He is also very interested in old railways and rail stock, and even lived in a deserted railway carriage at one point in his life.

He has written or edited more than 30 books including several on ceramics, railways and canals, and has a reputation for being a lively and engaging speaker.

An Afternoon with Paul Atterbury starts at 3pm.

Tickets cost £6, or £5 for members of the Friends of Seaton Library, and are available from Seaton Library, tel 01297 21832. Refreshments will be available from 2.15pm.

