An Afternoon with Paul Atterbury in aid of Seaton Library

Antiques and railways expert Paul Atterbury. Archant

The writer, broadcaster and antiques expert Paul Atterbury will be appearing at Seaton Gateway on Monday, November 11.

It is a special event hosted by the Friends of Seaton Library, to raise money for the library service.

Mr Atterbury is probably best known as a presenter on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow.

He specialises in the art, architecture, design and decorative arts of the 19th and 20th centuries, and has a passion for collecting memorabilia.

He is also very interested in old railways and rail stock, and even lived in a deserted railway carriage at one point in his life.

He has written or edited more than 30 books including several on ceramics, railways and canals, and has a reputation for being a lively and engaging speaker.

An Afternoon with Paul Atterbury starts at 3pm.

Tickets cost £6, or £5 for members of the Friends of Seaton Library, and are available from Seaton Library, tel 01297 21832. Refreshments will be available from 2.15pm.