Military chef details his life in new book

Former military chef Paul Shaw who has written a book on his experiences in the army. Picture: Paul Shaw Archant

A military chef who spent 25 years in the Army has written about his experiences.

Paul Shaw is the chairman of the Honiton branch of the Royal British Legion and has turned his attention to becoming an author with his first book, A Military Chef’s Journey.

The book focuses on his time in the Army Catering Corps, which was responsible for feeding all of the Army units.

The corps was one of the most prestigious in the British Army until it was disbanded in 1993 due to cost-cutting measures.

Shaw spent 25 years with the corps, and the book tells of his experiences during the second half of the 20th century, including a time when the Cold War was at its peak.

The book is available as an eBook or in paperback and can be purchased from Amazon..