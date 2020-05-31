Advanced search

Military chef details his life in new book

PUBLISHED: 07:59 01 June 2020

Former military chef Paul Shaw who has written a book on his experiences in the army. Picture: Paul Shaw

Former military chef Paul Shaw who has written a book on his experiences in the army. Picture: Paul Shaw

Archant

A military chef who spent 25 years in the Army has written about his experiences.

Paul Shaw is the chairman of the Honiton branch of the Royal British Legion and has turned his attention to becoming an author with his first book, A Military Chef’s Journey.

The book focuses on his time in the Army Catering Corps, which was responsible for feeding all of the Army units.

The corps was one of the most prestigious in the British Army until it was disbanded in 1993 due to cost-cutting measures.

Shaw spent 25 years with the corps, and the book tells of his experiences during the second half of the 20th century, including a time when the Cold War was at its peak.

The book is available as an eBook or in paperback and can be purchased from Amazon..

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon District Council: When is an Independent really independent?

Eileen Wragg, Liberal Democrat councillor for Exmouth Town. Picture: Eileen Wragg

Honiton Community Lifeline - for those who need some support

Help is at hand in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife

Breaking news: Genette Tate 'witness' makes astonishing claims

GENETTE TATE: missing, presumed dead

Annual Ottery Town Council meeting to be held via Zoom

A tranquil scene on the River Otter near Ottery St Mary Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Military chef details his life in new book

Former military chef Paul Shaw who has written a book on his experiences in the army. Picture: Paul Shaw

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon District Council: When is an Independent really independent?

Eileen Wragg, Liberal Democrat councillor for Exmouth Town. Picture: Eileen Wragg

Honiton Community Lifeline - for those who need some support

Help is at hand in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife

Breaking news: Genette Tate 'witness' makes astonishing claims

GENETTE TATE: missing, presumed dead

Annual Ottery Town Council meeting to be held via Zoom

A tranquil scene on the River Otter near Ottery St Mary Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Military chef details his life in new book

Former military chef Paul Shaw who has written a book on his experiences in the army. Picture: Paul Shaw

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

British Speedway continues to harbour ‘cautious optimism’ about some league racing this season.

Somerset Rebels rider Richard Lawson on the outside of Belle Vue's Justin Sedgmen

Military chef details his life in new book

Former military chef Paul Shaw who has written a book on his experiences in the army. Picture: Paul Shaw

Sidmouth Chiefs discover who they will face in the 2020/21 rugby season

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2726. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24