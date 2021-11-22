News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Payhembury Christmas Market and Mingle is back

Adam Manning

Published: 4:16 PM November 22, 2021
Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Picture: Google Maps

A market showcasing local businesses around Payhembury is being held this Friday (November 26)

Market and Mingle takes place at Payhembury Village Hall between 7pm and 9pm.

After a break last year due to Covid-19, the event returns this year in time to pick up Christmas presents for friends and family.

It is a chance to shop with local small businesses and craftspeople, while mingling with friends and enjoying tea, coffee and cake.

The items for sale will include pottery, toiletries, jewellery, home decorations, calendars, dog accessories and much more.

There will be no entrance fee, but there will be a collection of donations of tinned items for the food bank.

Proceeds from the tables and refreshments will go to Payhembury Playing Field. 

The full list of attending stalls is as include

  • Village Scents
  • Token Gift
  • The Crazy Brownie Lady 
  • Daisyland
  • BizzieLizzi
  • Accessories and gifts by 'Josielicious' 
  • Warren Houghton
  • Victoria Morris
  • Devon Barn Interiors
  • Walkies on the Wildside
  • The Tattooed Crafter 
  • Carols Crafts 
  • Joan
  • B'Stow
  • Treacle and Friends
Payhembury near Honiton

The 2021 market and mingle Christmas event - Credit: Jennifer Burgess


