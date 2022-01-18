News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Devon model railway manufacturer expands factory space to keep up with demand

Adam Manning

Published: 11:04 AM January 18, 2022
peco beer

The official opening of the new factory space by Michael Pritchard, Chairman of Peco with staff from the production department. - Credit: Michael Pritchard

Peco at Beer has expanded its factory space to keep up with a global demand surge in its product.

The former indoor soft play area has had a complete refit to include more assembly lines, miniature welding, packing and printing stations for its model railway manufacturing line.

The new factory allows extra space for production staff to work. In late December more than half of the staff moved from the original factory which opened in the 1970s.

Michael Pritchard, Chairman of Peco, said: “The former indoor soft play area has now been converted into a wonderful, bright and airy production space and it is a delight to work in.  Over the past 18 months, demand for our world-famous products has increased by as much as 30% and it has been necessary to find new permanent facilities, and especially where we can continue to keep our staff safe at work.  We’re delighted we could do this on our own doorstep.”


Seaton News

