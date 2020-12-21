PECO wins prestigious Business Of The Year award

Published: 9:45 AM December 21, 2020

East Devon model railway manufacturing and publishing company PECO was the proud and happy recipient of the prestigious Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce Export Business of the Year award at the 2020 Business Awards.

The ceremony was held online last Friday, and the Beer-based firm was recognised for its achievements in exporting products around the world.

It was originally planned to be a live event at a luncheon at Home Park, Plymouth, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in place it was necessary to move the event online.

Nevertheless, the hosts, Stuart Elford, CEO of the Devon and Plymouth Chamber, and BBC TV and Radio presenter David Fitzgerald, were able to ensure that the event continued smoothly and successfully.

Exports represent a significant part of overall sales for PECO. It’s well-known range model railway track and accessories can be found across the globe, sold to model railway enthusiasts looking for reliable, high-quality products for their hobby.

With a resurgence in hobbies generally, business has been going from strength to strength for this local, family-owned business.

With so much focus being placed on growing export sales it was especially gratifying for the team to receive this recognition, and with all the challenges that 2020 has brought with disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and uncertainty for the future thanks to the unresolved arrangements for business following Brexit.

Steve Haynes, sales manager, said: “I am delighted to receive the award on behalf of all my team here at PECO.

“We have all worked extremely hard to make sure that we are in the best position possible as we enter a new phase of trading following our departure from the European Union. Our accreditation as an Approved Exporter, and the use of best practices for exporting, puts us in a strong position for growth in the future.

“This award is an endorsement for all that we have done so far and gives us encouragement to do even better as we enter a new era of trade with the rest of the world.”