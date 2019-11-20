Beer model rail centre helps keep nursing service on track
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 November 2019
Two worthy causes have received cheques for £1,000 from the Pecorama model railway centre at Beer.
The popular tourist attraction, which operates the Beer Heights Light Railway, donated the money to the children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent and the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, which provides much needed expert nursing care to those who need end-of-life support.
Lycia Moore, manager of the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, said: "We thank Pecorama for supporting our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service during 2019, not only with this generous donation from their summer fair, but also for other monies raised from their face painting, wishing well and numerous collection boxes.
"We are very grateful for their interest in the League and their recognition of the importance of our work.
"The League relies on the support and kind donations from our local community in order to fund the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, a service which provides expert nursing care to people who are in the last few weeks or months of life."
