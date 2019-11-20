Advanced search

Beer model rail centre helps keep nursing service on track

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 November 2019

Pictured are representatives from Peco, Seaton and District Hospital League of Friend and CLIC Sargent (L/R) Chris Noake, Shirley Robinson, Paula Haynes, Emma Bland, Sue Clark, Lycia Moore, Sheila Heys, John Macdougall and Laura Cowcher Picture: Craig Tiley.

Pictured are representatives from Peco, Seaton and District Hospital League of Friend and CLIC Sargent (L/R) Chris Noake, Shirley Robinson, Paula Haynes, Emma Bland, Sue Clark, Lycia Moore, Sheila Heys, John Macdougall and Laura Cowcher Picture: Craig Tiley.

Two worthy causes have received cheques for £1,000 from the Pecorama model railway centre at Beer.

The popular tourist attraction, which operates the Beer Heights Light Railway, donated the money to the children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent and the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, which provides much needed expert nursing care to those who need end-of-life support.

Lycia Moore, manager of the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, said: "We thank Pecorama for supporting our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service during 2019, not only with this generous donation from their summer fair, but also for other monies raised from their face painting, wishing well and numerous collection boxes.

"We are very grateful for their interest in the League and their recognition of the importance of our work.

"The League relies on the support and kind donations from our local community in order to fund the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, a service which provides expert nursing care to people who are in the last few weeks or months of life."

