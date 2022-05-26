Peco propose new storage and multimedia centre

The proposed new storage building at Pecorama Pleasure Gardens in Seaton. - Credit: NDM Collins Architects.

Pecorama at Beer has submitted planning documents to build a new recording studio on the site of the old overflow car park.

The company wants to build a new warehouse and manufacturing building to provide secure all-weather storage and additional manufacturing capacity, removing the need to use off-site storage at Greendale Business Park on their current overflow car park

A multimedia centre will also then be built next to the warehouse, which will be used for photography, videography and audio recording for their publishing and media team to support the magazine 'The Railway Modeller' and the 'Continential Modeller' both of which they produce at Beer.

Pecorama said they currently employ 160 people. The company is estimated to support a further 36 jobs in East Devon. It therefore supports a total of 196 jobs throughout East Devon.

The application will now be decided by East Devon District Council.