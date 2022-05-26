News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Peco propose new storage and multimedia centre

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:53 AM May 26, 2022
seaton heights

The proposed new storage building at Pecorama Pleasure Gardens in Seaton. - Credit: NDM Collins Architects.

Pecorama at Beer has submitted planning documents to build a new recording studio on the site of the old overflow car park.  

The company wants to build a new warehouse and manufacturing building to provide secure all-weather storage and additional manufacturing capacity, removing the need to use off-site storage at Greendale Business Park on their current overflow car park 

A multimedia centre will also then be built next to the warehouse, which will be used for photography, videography and audio recording for their publishing and media team to support the magazine 'The Railway Modeller' and the 'Continential Modeller' both of which they produce at Beer. 

Pecorama said they currently employ 160 people. The company is estimated to support a further 36 jobs in East Devon. It therefore supports a total of 196 jobs throughout East Devon. 

The application will now be decided by East Devon District Council. 

East Devon News
Seaton News

Don't Miss

exeter airport

Exeter cargo plane deemed 'beyond economical repair'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
River Cottage Kitchen

River Cottage Kitchen now open again at out-of-town HQ

Philippa Davies

person
axminster pub

Pub of the year Axminster Inn crowned

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Axminster's Minster Green

Axminster Queens Jubilee events

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon