Pedestrian dies on Honiton-bound A30

PUBLISHED: 09:13 06 March 2020

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a Royal Mail goods vehicle on the Honiton-bound side of the A30.

Police were called at shortly before 2am on Friday (March 6) after reports of a collision on off-slip for Exeter Airport.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while a forensic examination took place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and why a pedestrian came to be on the A30.

One lane remains closed and is causing slow traffic.

Any witnesses should call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference number 41 of March 6, 2020.

