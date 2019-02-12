Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 25 February 2019

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Picture: RNLI

Coastguards and RNLI issue a stark warning

An abandoned wellie boot stuck in the mud at Charmouth. Picture RNLIAn abandoned wellie boot stuck in the mud at Charmouth. Picture RNLI

Coastguards and the RNLI in Lyme Regis say people are risking their lives by ignoring the dangers along the Jurassic Coast.

The latest warning follows two incidents in which seven people were cut off by the tide.

And photographs have emerged of a couple and four children climbing in the mud on the cliffs at Charmouth.

Volunteer Lyme Regis RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Nick Marks said: “This latest evidence of people climbing the cliff with children is a serious concern, as is those who become cut off by the tide.

“I fear serious injury, or even loss of life, is a real possibility when people do not take seriously the dangers that the coast presents.

“That is not to say they should not enjoy the coast, but it is to emphasise that they must take great care and plan their activities according to the conditions.”

Photographs of the family climbing in the mud were taken (last Thursday February 21) by a fossil hunter on the beach at Charmouth, who said: ”I was horrified to see two adults and four children, all apparently under the age of ten, climbing the cliff. Mud was actually falling off the cliff at the time.

“I also saw two wellington boots stuck in the mud and presumably abandoned by their wearers.”

Coastguards, who have dealt with several incidents involving people cut off by the tide or trapped on cliffs, have also issued many warnings and advice.

Nick Bale, station officer at Lyme Regis Coastguard, said: “We have carried out six rescues in the space of 72 hours. In all cases the casualties have put themselves in unnecessary danger through lack of forethought and ignoring straightforward advice and signage. Their rescuers have also been put into these dangerous situations.

“Coastguard advice remains very clear…do not put yourself at risk by climbing cliffs or investigating muddy areas as you can easily become stuck. If you do become stuck, remain calm and keep as still as you can.

“If you find yourself in difficulty at sea, on the beach or the cliffs or if you see something which gives you cause for concern do not hesitate…dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Goalkeeper Donnan stars as Millwey Rise are edged out at Winkleigh

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon green recyclers strike gold

Devon county councillor Andrea Davis, winners Patricia and Richard Wells, Devon’s Top Attractions’ Anne Blackham and a Red Squirrel. Picture DCC

Honiton gymnasts impress at high level grading competition

Honiton gymnasts (l to r) Oliver Love and Dan Slator - bronze medals at the Bristol Grades competition. Picture HGC

‘Shame on you’ as Extinction Rebellion gathers outside Devon County Hall for climate emergency vote

Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

Officers are on the scene of an incident on the A11 Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Axe Cliff Seniors success for Paul Hilder

Dave Bruce, the Axe Cliff vice captain (centre) with Brian Thompson and John Hanna, who currently lead the Winter League. Picture AGC

Chard RFC seeking new head coach or coaches to take the club forward

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Feniton U18s stay top thanks to five-star show over Totnes and Dartington

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists