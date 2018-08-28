Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden Archant

People’s Vote campaigners gather public opinion

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Dorset for Europe volunteers, campaigning for a People’s Vote, invited passers-by to express their views on the Brexit process at a stall in Lyme Regis on Saturday.

More than 120 answered questions, with a clear majority feeling Brexit will be bad for the UK’s jobs and economy, for the NHS and for opportunities for young people.

Opinion was more divided about whether MPs should support calls for a People’s Vote, although with a majority feeling they should.

A spokeswoman said : “It became apparent that there is still confusion about what a ‘No Deal Brexit” actually means, as a number of people felt that this would mean that the UK stayed in the EU and a further group indicated that they did not know what it would actually mean.

Devon for Europe, West Dorset for Europe, Dorset for Europe and Somerset Loves Europe are the local groups campaigning for a People’s Vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Further details http://dorsetforeurope.org.uk/