Flamingo Pool at Axminster finally set to reopen

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP Archant

Axminster’s Flamingo Pool is to reopen on Monday (August 24).

During the first two weeks its use will be on a limited timetable.

There will be a set of new rules and regulations in place, including reduced space and capacity as well as greater and more frequent cleaning to ensure both the safety of swimmers as well as staff.

A spokeswoman told The Midweek Herald: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone for their ongoing support throughout this challenging time and we are incredibly excited to welcome you back to swim with us.”

The Flamingo Pool, which recorded losses on some £50,000 because of losses and on-going costs incurred lockdown, recently set up a ‘Just Giving’ page to raise money.

Its clear message to local people was: ‘support us or lose us’.

The spokeswoman said: “We have been totally blown away with the incredible response and generosity of the people in our community and would like to say a massive thank you to all who have donated.”

The Flamingo Pool, a self-funded charity, was brought to reality by a massive community effort to raise funds following a lottery reversal of decision to fund the project.

Local residents pulled together to ensure that the project became more than just a pipe dream.

A steering committee was formed and worked tirelessly to find funding for the 25m pool and the country’s first 6m hydrotherapy pool open to the public. It has been at the heart of the community ever since.

People can donate to the pool via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flamingo-covidsupport