Advanced search

Flamingo Pool at Axminster finally set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 August 2020

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP

Archant

Axminster’s Flamingo Pool is to reopen on Monday (August 24).

During the first two weeks its use will be on a limited timetable.

There will be a set of new rules and regulations in place, including reduced space and capacity as well as greater and more frequent cleaning to ensure both the safety of swimmers as well as staff.

A spokeswoman told The Midweek Herald: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone for their ongoing support throughout this challenging time and we are incredibly excited to welcome you back to swim with us.”

The Flamingo Pool, which recorded losses on some £50,000 because of losses and on-going costs incurred lockdown, recently set up a ‘Just Giving’ page to raise money.

Its clear message to local people was: ‘support us or lose us’.

The spokeswoman said: “We have been totally blown away with the incredible response and generosity of the people in our community and would like to say a massive thank you to all who have donated.”

The Flamingo Pool, a self-funded charity, was brought to reality by a massive community effort to raise funds following a lottery reversal of decision to fund the project.

Local residents pulled together to ensure that the project became more than just a pipe dream.

A steering committee was formed and worked tirelessly to find funding for the 25m pool and the country’s first 6m hydrotherapy pool open to the public. It has been at the heart of the community ever since.

People can donate to the pool via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flamingo-covidsupport

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Flamingo Pool at Axminster finally set to reopen

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP

Sidmouth Croquet Club competition success for John Garner

Joh Garner (left) the winner, and runner-up Kevin Dent who contested the final of the Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet. Picture: ED DOLPHIN

Family fun in East Devon this summer

Sidmouth swimming pool Picture: Terry Ife

Community Waffle House moving to Axminster’s Trinity House

Axminster Community Waffle House team is on the move. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS