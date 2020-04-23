Advanced search

Video

There With You: Say your personal ‘thank you’ to the NHS

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 April 2020

Clap for the NHS. Picture: Archant

Clap for the NHS. Picture: Archant

Archant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured.

We will need to keep video messages to 10 seconds. We would also need them to include your name and location with the email.

Email your photos or Wetransfer links for videos to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk, sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk or midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cancer support group offers on-line help

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support logo.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Golden Boys’ - 30 years of meeting up to play football and still going strong.

The Golden Boys line up before playing an 11-a-side fixture. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Honiton Town up to second / Upottery held at home / Millwey Rise march on - East Devon Virtual League latest

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Cases’ Rebels sign birthday boy Eli Meadows

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)
Drive 24