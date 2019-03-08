Advanced search

Paws for cause: Get your pet family portrait done in Cranbrook in aid of animal charity

PUBLISHED: 09:28 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 01 November 2019

Sky the rescue collie having her pet portrait done. Picture: Terry Ife

Sky the rescue collie having her pet portrait done. Picture: Terry Ife

Calling on dog lovers everywhere!

Have your pet's family portrait taken to raise much needed funds for Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery.

The Herald's photographer, Terry Ife, will be taking the snaps on the day at the dog park in Cranbrook, close to the train station, between 11am and 1pm on Sunday, November 17.

Your photos will be taken in front of a balloon wall, courtesy of Annie's Balloons, or against the backdrop of Cranbrook's Country Park. The photos can be just of your pooch or with as many family members as you like.

Photo will then be sent to owners in a digital format via email. Christmas jumpers and props are encouraged.

The photos will be taken in five-minute slots - meaning there are 24 spaces currently available.

To book your spot, message Beth and Callum by visiting Cranbrook Doggy Christmas Portrait Event on Facebook.

There is a suggested donation of £5.

