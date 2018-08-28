Advanced search

Seaton Mayor’s new year message

PUBLISHED: 15:01 01 January 2019

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Archant

Peter Burrows is looking forward to the next 12 months with confidence

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows says he is looking forward ‘with growing confidence’ to the next 12 months.

In his new year message he writes: “We have had the wonderful new Seaton Tramway station built which compliments the Seaton Jurassic and Tourist Information Centre.

“The Premier Inn is operational and busy, showing the need for a pedestrian crossing across Harbour Road before an accident occurs.

“I congratulate Elga and her team for running such a wonderful Theatre venue and Alan Nicholas and the trustees for their support at the Gateway.

“We are very fortunate to have new independent businesses opening in Seaton town centre to complement our cafes, pubs and restaurants. It is up to us as residents of Seaton to support them by shopping locally.

“During the year I visited many of our community groups in Seaton. We have so many unsung heroes. Many thanks to you all.

Having meet the victims of the fire at the Clarence it was heartening how the community came together.

Finally, a thank you to our town staff for their hard work and their forthcoming support in helping me promote Seaton as a Plastic Free Community.”

