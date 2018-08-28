Advanced search

Seaton Mayor resigns

PUBLISHED: 10:55 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 09 January 2019

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Peter Burrows steps down after claims he made an offensive remark about a local business

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows has resigned following claims he brought the office into disrepute

It is said he used his position to make an ‘offensive’ remark on social media about a local business.

Cllr Burrows confirmed to the Midweek Herald that he had stepped down after offering his ‘unreserved apologies’ to the un-named business concerned.

He said he would be issuing a full statement shortly explaining the circumstances.

He will continue to serve as a town and district councillor.

