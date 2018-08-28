Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council Archant

Peter Burrows steps down after claims he made an offensive remark about a local business

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows has resigned following claims he brought the office into disrepute

It is said he used his position to make an ‘offensive’ remark on social media about a local business.

Cllr Burrows confirmed to the Midweek Herald that he had stepped down after offering his ‘unreserved apologies’ to the un-named business concerned.

He said he would be issuing a full statement shortly explaining the circumstances.

He will continue to serve as a town and district councillor.