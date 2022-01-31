Wildlife photography exhibition coming to Seaton Tramway next month

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is coming to Seaton Tramway this February.

On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, the new exhibition will open at Seaton Tramway from February 11 until April 8.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, showcasing the natural world since its launch in 1965. Today the competition receives over 50,000 entries from all over the world and this year’s winning images will go on an international tour.

Last year, the winning images were announced during an online Awards show. Broadcast live from the Natural History Museum in London, and was hosted by BBC presenters and wildlife experts Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin, as well as featured photographers.

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum says, “These extraordinary images showcase the rich diversity of life on Earth and spark curiosity and wonder. Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take. This year’s inspiring exhibition will move and empower audiences to advocate for the natural world.”

The photos will be on display at Seaton Station from 11th February – 8th April.