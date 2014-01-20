Advanced search

Local scenes feature in photography exhibition in Seaton

PUBLISHED: 11:47 22 July 2019

Misty morning at Sidmouth on January 20 2014, looking East towards Pennington Point. Picture: John Labrum

Copyright John Labrum

Copyright John Labrum

Photographer John Labrum, from Sidford, has an exhibition from Monday, July 29 until Friday August 16.

Morning view at Sidmouth - October 15 2013. Picture: John LabrumMorning view at Sidmouth - October 15 2013. Picture: John Labrum

Titled East Devon Views … and More …, the exhibition includes several Sidmouth views, as well as images of other East Devon locations. The exhibition is at The Lyme Bay Gallery, 17 Cross Street, Seaton, EX12 2LH, opposite the Gateway Theatre, and is open Monday to Saturday from 11.00am to 4.00pm (closed Sundays).

John said: "Much of my photography is landscape or seascape, and I feel so lucky living near the sea, as the changing light and moods of the sea offer such variety. Another interest is photographing steam engines, particularly as they come along the main line through South Devon from time to time. You get so much character in a steam engine, and to see them going at speed is amazing."

The 32 framed images in the exhibition include a couple of images featuring local birds, and a couple of close up images showing details of flowers and leaves. There are further mounted images in the browsers at the exhibition.

Also in the browsers will be some images by members of the Lyme Bay School of Photography, and the gallery will feature art by local artist Simon Cook.

The exhibition is presented by the Lyme Bay School of Photography, which hosts various exhibitions from time to time, sometimes with guest professional photography speakers.

