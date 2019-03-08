Advanced search

PHOTOS: Ottery students go 'Back to the 80s' in musical production

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 October 2019

Kings School production of Back To The 80's. Ref sho 42 19TI 2161. Picture: Terry Ife

Kings School production of Back To The 80's. Ref sho 42 19TI 2161. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A colourful and energetic performances of 'Back to the 80s' has been on stage at The King's School in Ottery this week.

Kings School production of Back To The 80's. Ref sho 42 19TI 2163. Picture: Terry IfeKings School production of Back To The 80's. Ref sho 42 19TI 2163. Picture: Terry Ife

The students performed the musical over three consecutive nights with the first performance having took place on Tuesday, October 15.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said students had committed a huge amount of time to rehearsals over the past few months, giving up evenings and weekends.

He added he was grateful to the school's PTFA and the parents for their support and help in supplying refreshments and costumes.

Mr Gammon said: "The production of a musical is always an exciting event for any school.

Kings School production of Back To The 80's. Ref sho 42 19TI 2154. Picture: Terry IfeKings School production of Back To The 80's. Ref sho 42 19TI 2154. Picture: Terry Ife

"'Back to the 80s' provides students from The King's School with the opportunity to showcase their many talents, which go far beyond just their academic ability.

"I am very grateful to all the students, parents and the many staff that have given up so much time to make this performance possible."

