PHOTOS: Pilot miraculously escapes injury following perilous crash-landing in field close to Honiton

PUBLISHED: 11:56 04 January 2019

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

These photos show the perilous landing a pilot was forced to make after a mechanical failure forced him to ditch his plane in a field near Honiton.

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue ServiceThe Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Deep gouges were cut into a farm field, between Colestocks and Hembury, after the pilot crash-landed a Cessna 195 on Thursday (January 3).

Fire engines from Honiton, Ottery and Exeter rushed to the scene, but the pilot, in his 40s, miraculously escaped without injury. Paramedics were also called but promptly stood down.

The Cessna 195 aircraft is believed to have flipped over while attempting an emergency landing on soft ground in the field after taking off from Dunkeswell.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said the organisation had not been made aware of the incident.

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue ServiceThe Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

