Pop-up Valentine's meal in Honiton nets £500 for transport charity

TRIP manager Neil Hurlock and Mandy Newmana at the pop-up Valentine's Day meal in Honiton. Picture: TRIP Archant

A pop-up dining experience held in Honiton on Valentine's Day netted more than £500 for transport charity TRIP.

More than 100 guests's tastebuds were treated by dishes served up by Pickle Shack, a food company delivering creative catering for weddings and events across Devon, Somerset, Dorset and Cornwall.

The evening was staged at the Mackarness Hall, with members of TRIP selling cocktails and holding a raffle.

Charlotte Cora Music provided the entertainment on the evening.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said: "The money raised, alongside other fundraising and grants, means we can now order the new wheelchair accessible vehicle to replace our much-loved Renault.

"Thanks to everyone who attended on the evening for their support, our main sponsors - Simon and Karissa from Combe Estate.

"We hope everybody enjoyed themselves."

