Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

It's Honiton HOT hot pennies! Large crowds snaffle up coins on sweltering summer day

PUBLISHED: 16:38 23 July 2019

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8801. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8801. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Excited children and adults scrabbled for coins in sweltering conditions as Honiton held its ever-popular hot pennies ceremony.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8807. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8807. Picture: Terry Ife

Temperatures spiked into the high twenties, but that did not stop a large crowd from gathering at The Holt for the first batch of lukewarm coins to be thrown into High Street.

Honiton town crier Dave Retter announced his cry, in which the glove was raised.

He also announced that during the procession, no man should 'be arrested'.

Honiton's mayor Councillor John Zarczynski and his deputy Cllr Duncan Sheridan-Shaw watched on as youngsters, parents and interested onlookers scrambled around on their hands and knees to pick up pennies thrown from several public houses and shops.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8803. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8803. Picture: Terry Ife

The hot pennies ceremony dates back to the 13th Century.

The reason behind the pennies being thrown hot, was that the affluent people who threw out the pennies took great delight in seeing the peasants burn their fingers whilst collecting them.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8805. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8805. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8800. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8800. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8797. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8797. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8794. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8794. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8791. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8791. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8790. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8790. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8789. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8789. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8787. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8787. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8785. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8785. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8783. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8783. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8784. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8784. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8782. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8782. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8781. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8781. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8780. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8780. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8779. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8779. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8777. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8777. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton stairlift scheme could restore people’s independence

Stairlift. Picture: Getty Images

It’s Honiton HOT hot pennies! Large crowds snaffle up coins on sweltering summer day

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8801. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff seniors success for Robbie Robinson

The joint Open champions at Axe Cliff, John Purdy and John Pugh with the prestigious J B Trophy. Picture ROB GROVE

Upottery Primary School team crowned Devon rounders champions!

Upottery Primary School Year Six, the 2019 Devon Schools rounders champions. Picture UPOTTERY PRIMARY SCHOOL

AVRs Chet Gillsepie wins the Dalwood 10k meeting

AVRs at the 2019 Dalwood 10k meeting. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists