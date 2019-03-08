Gallery

It's Honiton HOT hot pennies! Large crowds snaffle up coins on sweltering summer day

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8801. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Excited children and adults scrabbled for coins in sweltering conditions as Honiton held its ever-popular hot pennies ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8807. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8807. Picture: Terry Ife

Temperatures spiked into the high twenties, but that did not stop a large crowd from gathering at The Holt for the first batch of lukewarm coins to be thrown into High Street.

Honiton town crier Dave Retter announced his cry, in which the glove was raised.

He also announced that during the procession, no man should 'be arrested'.

Honiton's mayor Councillor John Zarczynski and his deputy Cllr Duncan Sheridan-Shaw watched on as youngsters, parents and interested onlookers scrambled around on their hands and knees to pick up pennies thrown from several public houses and shops.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8803. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8803. Picture: Terry Ife

The hot pennies ceremony dates back to the 13th Century.

The reason behind the pennies being thrown hot, was that the affluent people who threw out the pennies took great delight in seeing the peasants burn their fingers whilst collecting them.

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8805. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8805. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8800. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8800. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8797. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8797. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8794. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8794. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8791. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8791. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8790. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8790. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8789. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8789. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8787. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8787. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8785. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8785. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8783. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8783. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8784. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8784. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8782. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8782. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8781. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8781. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8780. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8780. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8779. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8779. Picture: Terry Ife