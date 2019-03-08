Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Hungry visitors flood into Honiton for successful Gate to Plate festival

PUBLISHED: 17:25 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 30 September 2019

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Picture: James Walton

Honiton was awash with hungry visitors who came to sample some of the best food the South West has to offer.

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

It is the second year Gate to Plate was staged in Honiton on September 28 - the first was crowned with a visit from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

This year's festival was originally planned to be held in August, but was postponed after stormy weather.

Councillor John Zarczynski, Honiton mayor, said: "This year's Gate to Plate was a huge success and well-attended.

"Fortunately, the weather held out for us, despite the early rain forecast.

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

"Everyone I have spoken to enjoyed the event and are looking forward to another Gate to Plate next year."

Cllr Zarczynski expressed his thanks to councillors who attended the event and helped steward it.

He also thanked Cllr Tony McCollum and his assistant, Carl, for their hard work and expertise on the day.

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Honiton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James WaltonHoniton Gate to Plate street market. Picture: James Walton

Most Read

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Axminster couple shed more than 10 stones

Toria and Adam Bates after shedding the pounds. Picture: WW

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Axminster couple shed more than 10 stones

Toria and Adam Bates after shedding the pounds. Picture: WW

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Axminster dental team raises money for Macmillan

The Stamford House dental practice team including principal Dr Sugendran Govender and his wife Emily, dental nurses Brittany Hodder and Sophie Macdonald, receptionist Jenny Palmer and helper Jean Rowe. Picture: Chris Carson

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup win for Bill Polley and Sandra Walker

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup winners Bill Polley and Sandra Walker receive the trophy from lady captain Jill Wellington. Picture ROB GROVE

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Speedway: Rebels ready to try again

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists