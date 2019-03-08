Hungry visitors flood into Honiton for successful Gate to Plate festival
PUBLISHED: 17:25 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 30 September 2019
Honiton was awash with hungry visitors who came to sample some of the best food the South West has to offer.
It is the second year Gate to Plate was staged in Honiton on September 28 - the first was crowned with a visit from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.
This year's festival was originally planned to be held in August, but was postponed after stormy weather.
Councillor John Zarczynski, Honiton mayor, said: "This year's Gate to Plate was a huge success and well-attended.
"Fortunately, the weather held out for us, despite the early rain forecast.
"Everyone I have spoken to enjoyed the event and are looking forward to another Gate to Plate next year."
Cllr Zarczynski expressed his thanks to councillors who attended the event and helped steward it.
He also thanked Cllr Tony McCollum and his assistant, Carl, for their hard work and expertise on the day.
