PICTURES: Snow blankets East Devon

PUBLISHED: 10:20 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 01 February 2019

Woodbury Common, outside Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Woodbury Common, outside Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Take a look at some of the beautiful scenes created by the snow.

Woodbury Common, outside Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins.Woodbury Common, outside Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Much of East Devon was blanketed in snow on Friday morning, creating some beautiful landscapes.

According to the Met Office yesterday’s sleet and snow will become patchier but it will linger for many in the east of the county. It will remain cold all day with a maximum temperature of 5C and strong winds.

A number of East Devon schools have closed today due to the poor conditions.

In the evening the sleet and snow is predicted to ease but icy patches on roads and pavements will continue to cause problems.

Woodbury Common, outside Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins.Woodbury Common, outside Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Temperatures could drop to -2C overnight with wintry showers moving westward across the county.

On Saturday showers will continue to cause problems in the west but the rest of the county should experience some dry and sunny periods. East Devon should stay snow free all day but it will remain cold, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

It will be warmer on Sunday as the rain clears and Monday is predicted to be dry and bright.

Send your snow pictures to midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk.

Farway near Honiton. Picture: Leanne Herrett.Farway near Honiton. Picture: Leanne Herrett.

Roundball Hill, near Honiton. Picture: Catherine Harwood,Roundball Hill, near Honiton. Picture: Catherine Harwood,

Snowfall in Honiton. Picture: James WaltonSnowfall in Honiton. Picture: James Walton

Snowfall in Honiton. Picture: James WaltonSnowfall in Honiton. Picture: James Walton

Snow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: AC.Snow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: AC.

Snow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: ACSnow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: AC

Snow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: ACSnow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: AC

Snow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: AC.Snow covering Axminster Train Station. Picture: AC.

