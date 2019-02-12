Traffic disrupted near Kilmington as pig hogs the road
PUBLISHED: 17:03 12 February 2019
Archant
Police had ‘multiple reports’ of the escaped animal on the carriageway
A pig on the loose disrupted traffic on the A35 at Kilmington this afternoon (Tuesday).
Traffic was forced to slow down after it escaped from a field and wandered on to the carriageway near Loughwood Lane.
But a group of motorists saved its bacon, after getting out of their cars and succeeding in returning the pig to the field.
A police spokeswoman said; “We had multiple reports from the public around 2.45pm today regarding a loose pig on of the A35 at Kilmington, near Axminster.
“Motorists rounded up the pig and managed to get it safely back into the field it escaped from.”
There are no details of who the pig belongs to or how it had got out.
