Published: 1:03 PM May 7, 2021

Phil Twiss has been re-elected as Devon County councillor for the Feniton and Honiton ward.

The Conservative candidate secured 2,094 votes giving him 53.3 per cent of the vote.

Labour Party candidate Jake Bonetta got 1,491 votes and Cathy Connor of the Liberal Democrats got 321.

The turnout was 34.1 per cent.