Advanced search

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

PUBLISHED: 12:59 27 January 2020

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Archant

Pupils from Seaton Primary School have given the town's pebble beach a clean up - removing an 'amazing' amount of rubbish.

Seaton Primary School pupils cleaning up the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.Seaton Primary School pupils cleaning up the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

As part of their 'wonderful world' project, youngsters in Year 2 have been thinking about how to look after the environment and help their local area.

The children worked hard and covered a large section of the beach, gathering unnatural items they found along the way.

Teacher Jess Broom was delighted with what the pupils had achieved during the clean up on Friday, January 17.

She said: "We were amazed at how much rubbish we found washed up on Seaton Beach and the children took great pride in collecting and sorting through the litter, and re-using what they could.

Poppy Harwood with her poster saying ‘no’ to beach litter. Picture: Jess BroomPoppy Harwood with her poster saying ‘no’ to beach litter. Picture: Jess Broom

"A big well done to all of the Year 2 pupils at Seaton Primary School for their excellent effort during the beach clean."

Scarlett Holbrook with her jellyfish picture. Picture: Jess Broom.Scarlett Holbrook with her jellyfish picture. Picture: Jess Broom.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police renew appeal after Charmouth death

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

District council set out new drone rules

A drone. Picture: Pxhere

Number of puppy farm complaints prompts RSPCA warning

Two puppies laid asleep on a blue background

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police renew appeal after Charmouth death

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

District council set out new drone rules

A drone. Picture: Pxhere

Number of puppy farm complaints prompts RSPCA warning

Two puppies laid asleep on a blue background

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife

Police renew appeal after Charmouth death

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson

East Devon fire crews help extinguish major fire in Exeter

A major fire at Johnson Cleaners in Exeter. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fre Station

Honiton bowlers impress in recent Friday friendly encounters

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24