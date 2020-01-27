Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Pupils from Seaton Primary School have given the town's pebble beach a clean up - removing an 'amazing' amount of rubbish.

As part of their 'wonderful world' project, youngsters in Year 2 have been thinking about how to look after the environment and help their local area.

The children worked hard and covered a large section of the beach, gathering unnatural items they found along the way.

Teacher Jess Broom was delighted with what the pupils had achieved during the clean up on Friday, January 17.

She said: "We were amazed at how much rubbish we found washed up on Seaton Beach and the children took great pride in collecting and sorting through the litter, and re-using what they could.

"A big well done to all of the Year 2 pupils at Seaton Primary School for their excellent effort during the beach clean."