Midweek Herald > News

Pink Floyd tribute act coming to Beehive

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:11 PM August 1, 2022
The Dark side of Pink Floyd visiting Honiton on August 12. - Credit: Beehive, Honiton.

A tribute group to the classic rock star Pink Floyd will visit Honiton this month.

The Darkside of Pink Floyd will perform at The Beehive in Honiton on Friday, August 12.

A spokesperson for the event called the act 'more than just an ordinary Pink Floyd tribute band' adding: "they entertain audiences with a fantastic light show and passionate performances."

The show has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike; “the best Floyd show I’ve seen in 25 years . . and I’ve seen them all” – Brighton Magazine. “WOW . . Absolutely fantastic! Put them on your must-see list” – BBC Radio Cornwall. “A more intense tribute band than The Darkside of Pink Floyd is hard to imagine” – The Stage. 

 The 2022 National Theatre touring show has a fully automated laser light and video show together with a large circular screen allwongi audiences to get ‘Comfortably Numb’. 

 Tickets cost £20 from the Beehive box office at www.beehivehoniton.co.uk 

