Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plumber 'Pipes' pedal powering for Arc

PUBLISHED: 08:01 21 April 2019

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Archant

Ian to take part in long-distanace cycle race for the Axminster counselling service

An Axminster man is planning a marathon cycle ride to aid a worthy cause.

Plumbing and heating engineer Ian Woodhall, affectionately known as Pipes, will be taking part in the 123km Tour de Yorkshire bike raceon Sunday May 5.

Mr Woodhall, of Woodbury Park, is looking for people to sponsor him and is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for Arc – the Axminster counselling service.

He said: “Arc is a totally unique charity and Axminster's community need to rally to ensure that it has sufficient funding so that it can continue to operate.

“Having had a couple of friends supported by Arc I decided to make this my 2019 charity.”

People can support Pipes via the Cindy Furse Justgiving page. https://www.justgiving.com/PipesforArc

Arc, operating from Axminster Medical Practice, offers a free counselling service for patients in distress.

It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses. The charity is totally self-funded and gets no money from the NHS or Government.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

More than 40,000 speeding tickets issues over 12 months in Devon and Cornwall

GAME: Can you beat our tricky Easter quiz?

Can you beat our Easter quiz?

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists