Plumber 'Pipes' pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly Archant

Ian to take part in long-distanace cycle race for the Axminster counselling service

An Axminster man is planning a marathon cycle ride to aid a worthy cause.

Plumbing and heating engineer Ian Woodhall, affectionately known as Pipes, will be taking part in the 123km Tour de Yorkshire bike raceon Sunday May 5.

Mr Woodhall, of Woodbury Park, is looking for people to sponsor him and is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for Arc – the Axminster counselling service.

He said: “Arc is a totally unique charity and Axminster's community need to rally to ensure that it has sufficient funding so that it can continue to operate.

“Having had a couple of friends supported by Arc I decided to make this my 2019 charity.”

People can support Pipes via the Cindy Furse Justgiving page. https://www.justgiving.com/PipesforArc

Arc, operating from Axminster Medical Practice, offers a free counselling service for patients in distress.

It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses. The charity is totally self-funded and gets no money from the NHS or Government.