Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Aircraft crash lands in East Devon field

PUBLISHED: 15:37 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 03 January 2019

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Archant

A pilot has escaped injury after his aircraft made an emergency landing in a field on the outskirts of Honiton.

Emergency services were called to a farm in Colestocks at 1.15pm today following reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field.

The Cessna 195 aircraft is believed to have flipped over while attempting an emergency landing on soft ground in the field after taking off from Dunkeswell.

A police spokesman said the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical failure and the pilot, who is in his 40s and from Exeter, was not injured.

Fire engines from Honiton, Ottery and Exeter were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said upon arrival crews found the scene had already been made safe by the pilot.

Paramedics had been called but were stood down.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said: “We have not be made aware of this incident.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Aircraft crash lands in East Devon field

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Owners of listed Seaton care home in last-chance saloon to sell - or it could be turned into flats within three years

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

Fire engines at the scene in Harbour Road, Seaton. Picture: Chris Carson

Most Read

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

Jason Pallett, who sadly died in a collision on the A10 in Melbourn. Picture: Facebook

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a car has left a man in critical condition.

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

Nine members of the crime gang who were responsible for more than 200 burglaries in 11 months. Picture: Twitter @CambsCops

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Views sought to help shape Royston’s future

Royston 2025 will focus on delivering projects over the next six years. Picture: David Hatton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Aircraft crash lands in East Devon field

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Enjoy the Jurassic Coast – but stay safe

The Jurassic Coast, Picture Chris Carson

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster, Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Ottery Under-13s all set for top-of-the-table clash to launch 2019

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Cranbrook play park trampoline falls victim to vandals

Parent Emma Carter at the park where the trampoline used to be. Picture: Philippa Davies
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists