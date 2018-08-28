Aircraft crash lands in East Devon field
PUBLISHED: 15:37 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 03 January 2019
A pilot has escaped injury after his aircraft made an emergency landing in a field on the outskirts of Honiton.
Emergency services were called to a farm in Colestocks at 1.15pm today following reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field.
The Cessna 195 aircraft is believed to have flipped over while attempting an emergency landing on soft ground in the field after taking off from Dunkeswell.
A police spokesman said the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical failure and the pilot, who is in his 40s and from Exeter, was not injured.
Fire engines from Honiton, Ottery and Exeter were sent to the scene.
A fire service spokesman said upon arrival crews found the scene had already been made safe by the pilot.
Paramedics had been called but were stood down.
A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said: “We have not be made aware of this incident.”
