Breaking News

Aircraft crash lands in East Devon field

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia. Archant

A pilot has escaped injury after his aircraft made an emergency landing in a field on the outskirts of Honiton.

Emergency services were called to a farm in Colestocks at 1.15pm today following reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field.

The Cessna 195 aircraft is believed to have flipped over while attempting an emergency landing on soft ground in the field after taking off from Dunkeswell.

A police spokesman said the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical failure and the pilot, who is in his 40s and from Exeter, was not injured.

Fire engines from Honiton, Ottery and Exeter were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said upon arrival crews found the scene had already been made safe by the pilot.

Paramedics had been called but were stood down.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said: “We have not be made aware of this incident.”