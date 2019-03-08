Advanced search

'Unjustified' loss of tourist accommodation: Plans to convert Seaton B&B into flats thrown out

PUBLISHED: 10:47 16 October 2019

Bay Tree House in Seaton. Picture: Google

Proposals to transform a Seaton bed and breakfast into four residential flats have been thrown out.

The plans, to convert Bay Tree House, in Seafield Terrace, into the self-contained properties, were rejected by planning officers at East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The application proposed converting the building into three two-bed flats, and a studio flat.A small extension would be build to the rear of the property.

In a refusal notice, an officer said: "Insufficient evidence has been providedto demonstrate that the site has been adequately marketed."

The officer said they were unsure that options were 'fully explored' to maintain the property within its current bed and breakfast accommodation use or a similar use.

The notice said: "It is considered that the proposed development would result in an unacceptable and unjustified loss of tourist accommodation and employment premises."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

