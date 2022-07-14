Marchant House Antiques was set to be converted into five new homes - Credit: Google

Plans for five new homes in the centre of Honiton have been rejected by East Devon District Council planners.

Proposals had been put forward to convert the existing Merchant House Antiques, in High Street, into a couple two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom dwellings.

However, under delegated powers, planning officers at EDDC have rejected the application as it doesn’t meet with certain criteria – known as Class MA of the Town and Country Planning Order 2015 - for converting a commercial or business unit into residential.

The officer’s report said the building has not been vacant for three months, part of the building is being used for warehouse and storage, four of the units would have inadequate access to natural light and one of the units does not meet with the minimum space standard.

The application’s design and access statement said the building had been vacant since 2021.

The officer said: “However, that was evidently not the case when the property was visited for this application. At the site visit it was noted that the shop was fully stocked with antiques for sale.

“There was a notice on the door stating that the premises are open between 11am and 4pm on Friday and Saturday for viewing and collection, and at other times by appointment.

“The website for the business explains that the shop is now operated on a warehouse basis. The test in this clause is whether the building was empty or unoccupied, not whether it has ceased being used for its original purpose.

“Given that there is no evidence that the property was vacant for a continuous period of at least 3 months prior to the date of the application, this test is not satisfied.”

The officer’s report also said that an outbuilding on the site was granted approval to be used as a store/workshop in 2004, creating a mixed-use for the property. Planning law states that a mixed-use for at least two years prior to the application being submitted cannot be converted into residential.