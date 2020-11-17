Advanced search

Plans for new tramway halt connecting Seaton Tramway to the town’s wetlands approved

PUBLISHED: 11:21 17 November 2020

The Seaton Tramway. Picture: Seaton Tramway

The Seaton Tramway. Picture: Seaton Tramway

The new halt will link two of Seaton’s major tourist attractions.

Plans for a new tramway halt which will link up two of Seaton’s best tourist attractions have been given the go-ahead.

East Devon District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the scheme that will see a fourth stop added to the Seaton Tramway at Seaton Wetlands.

Currently the Tramway, which runs between Seaton and Colyton, only stops off at Colyford, but soon, a new stop at the Seaton Wetlands will be created at the existing Swan’s Nest ‘passing loop’.

A similar scheme had previously been given permission, but a new application had come forward as an alternative walkway through the Wetlands that would reduce the visual impact and provide a more sheltered route that would mean the disturbance to the wildlife is reduced.

Putting forward the application, Sebastien Cope, speaking on behalf of Seaton Tramway, said it had been a long-held ambition for them to deliver the new halt that provides access to Seaton Wetlands, adding: “The dream could soon become a reality. It will bring positive benefits to the area and local businesses alike.”

Backing the plans, councillor Bruce de Saram said: “It is wonderful what has been put forward and there are so many things to like. The proposal ticks all the policy boxes, health boxes, and I don’t think there’s anything you could throw at it that it didn’t meet.”

Cllr Philip Skinner added that anything to encourage the regeneration of the town should be supported, while Cllr Geoff Pratt added: “This is a good proposal and the work will be of benefit to those interested in the Wetlands and for tourism.”

Recommending approval, development manager Chris Rose said: “It is recognised that the proposal has the potential to provide significant benefits to the tourism economy by providing a direct link between two major attractions in the Tramway and Wetlands improving the offer and visitor experience for both.

“The walkways are away from the estuaries itself; the site is well managed to protect the Wetlands, and there are significant benefits to tourism and linking up two of the main attractions of the Tramway and the Wetlands.”

